Justin Timberlake May Be Close To Super Bowl Halftime Deal

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS Sports) — Janet Jackson was the one who yelled “Minneapolis” in her song “Escapade,” but it’s Justin Timberlake who is reportedly getting another shot at taking the stage during the Super Bowl next January.
According to reports, including on CBS Sports, pop superstar Justin Timberlake is reportedly “finalizing” a deal to perform at Super Bowl LII for the first time in 13 years.
According to US Magazine, there is also some chatter that Timberlake might be joined on stage by Jay-Z, but that officials say “as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers.”
Timberlake last performed at the Super Bowl in 2004, when the Patriots faced off against the Panthers and Timberlake shared the stage with Janet Jackson. That halftime show was mired in controversy after Timberlake ripped off part of Janet Jackson’s bustier and revealed one of her breasts.
That performance changed the way the halftime shows operate, with the Federal Communications Commission implementing a delay on live broadcasts after Jackson’s nipple was revealed during the live broadcast rendition of Timberlake’s song “Rock Your Body.”
As CBS Sports reports, “Bringing back Timberlake to the biggest stage in sports and music makes a lot of sense and he might just be able to break the record set by Lady Gaga this past year for the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time.”