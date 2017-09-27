Patrol: Woman, 75, Dies In Crash After Teen Driver Blows Stop Sign

Filed Under: Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 75-year-old woman died Tuesday night after a car blew a stop sign in central Minnesota and slammed into her minivan.

The State Patrol says the fatal crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 34 in western Meeker County.

A Dodge Avenger going north on the county road failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the driver’s side of a Dodge Caravan, which was going west on the highway.

The driver of the Caravan – a 75-year-old woman from Watkins – died in the crash.

Two teenagers in the Avenger, including the 16-year-old driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.

The names of those involved in the crash have yet to be released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch