Patrol: Woman, 75, Dies In Crash After Teen Driver Blows Stop Sign

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 75-year-old woman died Tuesday night after a car blew a stop sign in central Minnesota and slammed into her minivan.
The State Patrol says the fatal crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 34 in western Meeker County.
A Dodge Avenger going north on the county road failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the driver’s side of a Dodge Caravan, which was going west on the highway.
The driver of the Caravan – a 75-year-old woman from Watkins – died in the crash.
Two teenagers in the Avenger, including the 16-year-old driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.
The names of those involved in the crash have yet to be released.