Twins Could Make History At Cleveland Wednesday Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins are set to make history Wednesday night after losing more than 100 games last season.

The Twins cut their Magic Number to one Tuesday night, meaning they either need a win at Cleveland Wednesday or a Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim loss at Chicago to clinch the final available spot in the American League playoffs. The Twins got there by beating the Indians 8-6 Tuesday.

The Twins could have clinched that playoff spot Tuesday night, but the Angels beat the White Sox 9-3. With the Twins’ win, they eliminated the Mariners, Rangers and Royals and Rays from the playoffs. They have also guaranteed, at worst, a Game 163 with the Angels if they were to lose out and the Angels would win out. It would be a far more enjoyable clubhouse celebration for the Twins to beat the Indians Wednesday night, rather than have to wait for the White Sox to beat the Angels.

The Twins have two more games against Cleveland, then host Detroit for three games to end the regular season. The Twins would become the first team in MLB history to make the playoffs after losing at least 100 games the season before. Minnesota was the worst team in baseball in 2016 at 59-103.

The second Wild Card spot is the lone playoff spot remaining. Houston and Cleveland have clinched their divisions, and Boston will likely win the AL East. It would mean the Twins would head to New York to face the Yankees in a one-game playoff next week. That winner would advance to the American League Division Series, likely facing the Indians.

The Twins haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010.