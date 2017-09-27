Sheriff: Missing Hunter Endures 45-Degree Temperature Shifts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are reminding hunters to remember to bring a survival kit to the field after a man went missing over the weekend and had to endure heavy humidity, rain and overnight lows in the 30s.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the hunter went missing in Chippewa National Forest, north of Remer. He was reported missing Monday, and his family hadn’t seen him since Thursday.
On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies found the man in an “extremely difficult to access” swampy area. The hunter was treated at the scene, and emergency crews brought him to a hospital to be evaluated.
The sheriff’s office says temperatures over the weekend ranged from 82 degrees with high humidity to overnight lows of 37 degrees. There was also significant rainfall in the last few days the hunter was in the wilderness.
Before a trip, hunters are advised to let others know where they are going and how long they plan to be gone.