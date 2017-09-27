North Mpls. Police Pursuit Ends In Crash, Suspected Driver Fleeing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they are searching for a suspected driver who fled police and crashed, leaving a passenger injured Wednesday morning.
At 1:55 a.m. officers responded to a shot spotter activation call on the 2600 block of Lyndale Avenue North. When police spotted a vehicle they believed involved, a short chase began.
Police backed off at 40th and Dupont Avenues due to excessive speed.
A short time later, police found the car, which had crashed into a tree at Dupont Avenue and Webber Parkway. There, they found a man in the passenger seat. He was taken to North Memorial with broken bones, but was in stable condition.
Police say the suspected driver fled. The Minnesota State Patrol and Minneapolis police’s K-9 unit began a search, but have yet to find him.
Two guns were found at the scene of the crash.
Police say they have not heard of anyone actually being shot.