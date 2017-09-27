Fugitive Wanted For Possessing Porn Arrested In Red Wing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man wanted for both weapons violations and possessing pornographic work was arrested Wednesday morning in Red Wing.
Officials say Travis Steven Bartlett has been wanted since Sept. 15. An investigation led authorities initially to North Carolina, and eventually back to Red Wing. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to show up for a pre-trial hearing.
Authorities say his family had made social media posts, asking for the public’s help to find a “missing” and “suicidal” man. He is a combat veteran with the U.S. Armed Services in the Navy. He was taken into custody at about 9 a.m. Wednesday after surrendering to U.S. Apprehension authorities.
Bartlett is in custody pending a hearing in Goodhue County District Court.