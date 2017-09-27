Fmr. Stillwater Mayor Sentenced To 1 Year And 1 Day For Tax Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former mayor of Stillwater, Minnesota, is sentenced to more than a year in prison for a tax fraud conspiracy after years of investigations and court hearings.

Ken Harycki, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the federal government in 2015.

Prosecutors say Harycki prepared false tax documents between 2007 and 2010 from accounting companies he owned. All in all, the IRS said Harycki avoided paying more than $2 million in taxes he legally owed.

U.S. Attorneys announced Wednesday Harycki was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for his crimes. He’ll also serve three years of supervised released and have to pay that $2 million in restitution to the government.

