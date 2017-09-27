Wander Minnesota: Stillwater Trolley Tours

By Amy Rea
Fall leaf season is making its way down the state. One of the loveliest spots to enjoy fall foliage is the area around Stillwater. The main street in Stillwater, along with the riverfront, are certainly full of things to do. But if you want to get a bigger picture of the historic community of Stillwater, while enjoying the changing colors, consider taking a Stillwater Trolley tour, available daily through October.

trolley201 Wander Minnesota: Stillwater Trolley Tours

Photo by Amy Rea

You can pick up your tickets at this cute little stand on Nelson St., near the Dock Cafe. Note that tours can sell out, so planning in advance is recommended.

trolley202 Wander Minnesota: Stillwater Trolley Tours

Photo by Amy Rea

How jolly is that trolley?

trolley204 Wander Minnesota: Stillwater Trolley Tours

Photo by Amy Rea

 

The 75-minute history tour takes you along the river at first, with a view of the old lift bridge that was closed to vehicle traffic this year. The bridge will remain in place and will be used as a bicycle/pedestrian bridge, with vehicle traffic now rerouted to the new St. Croix Crossing Bridge, seen below.

trolley205 Wander Minnesota: Stillwater Trolley Tours

Photo by Amy Rea

The tour then starts moving up into the hillsides behind the main street, where there are numerous historic buildings, and also this mural, representing Stillwater’s glory days as a lumber town.

trolley206 Wander Minnesota: Stillwater Trolley Tours

Photo by Amy Rea

You’ll also get to see some of the historic (and beautifully preserved) mansions of the time period, some of which are still private homes, while others have become part of Stillwater’s popular bed-and-breakfast community.

trolley207 Wander Minnesota: Stillwater Trolley Tours

Photo by Amy Rea

There are also offbeat pieces of history, such as this private home that was once a gas station (or, in the parlance of the times, a “service station”).

trolley208 e1506535184400 Wander Minnesota: Stillwater Trolley Tours

Stillwater also has numerous beautiful old churches.

trolley209 e1506535177695 Wander Minnesota: Stillwater Trolley Tours

And a historic stone courthouse, which now serves as a museum.

trolley2011 e1506535170789 Wander Minnesota: Stillwater Trolley Tours

Near the end of the tour, you’ll arrive at the scenic high point of Stillwater–and just imagine how gorgeous this will be over the next few weeks, as the leaves fully change.

trolley2012 Wander Minnesota: Stillwater Trolley Tours

Photo by Amy Rea

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.

