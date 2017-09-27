Twins Say Goodbye To Beloved Press Box Attendant

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the Minnesota Twins try to clinch their spot in the postseason, they’re mourning the loss of a longtime friend.

Peg Imhoff worked for the team for 42 years as a press box attendant. She passed away two weeks ago after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 79 years old.

Her career with the Twins started at Met Stadium, took her to the Metrodome and then, ultimately, to Target Field, but the source of her joy could be found at home.

“Everybody came by this desk and Peg was always there with a smile, a greeting and hug. She was a great ambassador for us and a true friend to everybody,” Twins vice-president of operations Matt Hoy said. “The warmth, the smile, the hugs. She always wanted a hug. She was like your mom, like your grandmother.”

It was Imhoff’s job to make sure the reporters who covered Twins home games and staff members of visiting teams had what they needed to do their jobs, but she tended to take things a step further.

When the team moved into Target Field, they named a section of the press box Peg’s Cafe.

Over the years, she became close friends with many of the Twins players and staff members. She also snuggled up to a few star players from other teams.

Long before Imhoff worked for the Twins, she worked at home, raising three children with her husband. Photos of their babies are the centerpiece of her house.

“They have been hanging there since we were all 1 year old. They have never moved. They have gotten millions of comments over the years,” her son Jeff Imhoff said, adding his parents shared a deep love and a close friendship. “She loved him so much. Their time together was cut way too short.”

Peg Imhoff’s husband died from cancer shortly after his retirement, nearly 20 years ago. Jeff Imhoff said having a job with the Twins “saved her life.”

“I don’t think we’d be here 18 years after my father died, if she didn’t have that extended family to help her,” he said. “None of them have ever been able to replace my dad. If they could help bring her happiness with a hug, then that was just awesome.”

