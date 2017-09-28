4 Charges Added For Bus Driver Accused Of Touching Girls

Filed Under: Bus Assistant, Harvey Kneifl, South Washington County, South Washington County School District, Woodbury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More parents have come forward to report their daughters were inappropriately touched by a school bus attendant in Woodbury.

Harvey Kneifl, 71, now faces 10 counts of second degree criminal sex conduct.

The additional four charges have been added since he was first charged back in February.

The bus route Kneifl worked on was for pre-Kindergarten and special needs children.

According to court papers, Kneifl admitted that he likes to tickle, poke and hug the children. He said he put his hands on the girls’ thighs and rubbed them.

Police say video from the school bus shows him touching the children.

Kneifl will be in Washington County Court on Nov. 15.

