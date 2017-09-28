1 Injured, 1 In Custody After Downtown Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is hospitalized and another in police custody after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis Thursday night.
Police say someone called 911 to report someone being shot at around 9:24 p.m. at 3rd Street and Nicollet Mall near the Minneapolis Central Library. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and buttocks. First responders brought the man to Hennepin County Medical Center, and he is expected to survive.
Meanwhile, officers took another man into custody and requested a K-9 unit to help search for the gun.