Man Charged With Setting Cruise Boats Adrift In Duluth

Filed Under: Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minneapolis area man boasted of his knowledge of boats after he allegedly unmoored two large cruise boats and set them adrift in the Duluth harbor.

Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Gregory Sullwold of Greenwood with felony theft for unmooring the boats last week.

Harbor officials found the 100-ton Vista Star and 60-ton Vista Queen tour boats drifting unmanned early on Sept. 21. No one was hurt, but the Queen came within 20 feet of colliding with a Canadian ship.

According to the complaint, when Sullwold was arrested he told police he was interested in “the boats floating on the harbor.”

WDIO-TV reports the two boats drifted for four hours. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Sullwold is due in court Oct. 31. Police say the suspect acted alone.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch