Man Charged With Setting Cruise Boats Adrift In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minneapolis area man boasted of his knowledge of boats after he allegedly unmoored two large cruise boats and set them adrift in the Duluth harbor.
Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Gregory Sullwold of Greenwood with felony theft for unmooring the boats last week.
Harbor officials found the 100-ton Vista Star and 60-ton Vista Queen tour boats drifting unmanned early on Sept. 21. No one was hurt, but the Queen came within 20 feet of colliding with a Canadian ship.
According to the complaint, when Sullwold was arrested he told police he was interested in “the boats floating on the harbor.”
WDIO-TV reports the two boats drifted for four hours. The incident was caught on surveillance video.
Sullwold is due in court Oct. 31. Police say the suspect acted alone.
