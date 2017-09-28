St. Paul Approves Plan For Future Of Ford Plant Site

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A development plan that has divided a St. Paul community for years will move forward, after the city council approved the master proposal for the old Ford plant in Highland Park with a 5-2 vote on Wednesday night.

The site has been vacant for the past decade and city councilors were tasked with establishing a master plan vision for the site to serve as a framework for the future proposed development.

The approved plan would re-zone the 135-acre site to include areas for multi-family residences, shops, retail, public parks, trails and open spaces.

Some of the residential development would also have to meet affordable housing guidelines.

The city also emphasized the plan is flexible and will serve as the framework for the future master developer. so many details could change.

Under the plan, both the state of Minnesota and the Ford Company would be in charge of completing environmental testing on the area to make sure any pollution is cleaned up.

The Ford Company still owns the site and is expected to put the lot up for sale in early 2018.

Mayor Chris Coleman still has to give his final approval to the re-zoning proposal.

To learn more about the site and its future, visit the following site: https://www.stpaul.gov/departments/planning-economic-development/planning/ford-site-21st-century-community

The city council approved the master proposal for the old Ford plant in Highland Park with a 5-2 vote. While most people agree with the plan, which includes housing, retail, and green space, not everyone is happy with the density of the project.

The site is expected to go on the market early next year. The entire development would take 15 to 20 years to complete.