VP Pence Joining Walker For Tax Reform Discussion In Wis.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to a Wisconsin factory to talk about Republican plans for tax reform.
Pence was to join with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday to tour Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha before headlining an evening fundraiser in Milwaukee.
Pence and Walker are scheduled to meet with local business leaders, community officials and Wisconsin families to talk about the need for tax reform.
On Wednesday, Trump and congressional Republicans proposed a far-reaching, $5 trillion plan to cut taxes, simplify the tax system and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.
The evening fundraiser is closed to the general public. It costs $2,700 per person to attend and $10,000 to get a photo with Pence. A private dinner with Pence costs $35,000 per couple.
