Minnesota Twins Playoff Tickets On Sale Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Despite a loss to the Cleveland Indians Wednesday night, the Minnesota Twins clinched a Wild Card playoff spot with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim losing to the Chicago White Sox.
The Twins announced that playoff tickets for the American League Division Series go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Twins would have to win the Wild Card game, a one-game playoff, to advance to the ALDS.
The Twins will likely face the New York Yankees next Tuesday in the Wild Card game. The Yankees are still pursuing the Boston Red Sox for the American League East Division title.
Tickets for the ALDS are only available on the Twins’ web site and are sold in two-game ticket strips for what would be Games 3 and 4. Target Field suites are also available on a first-come, first-served basis. They can be held for groups of between 16 and 50 by calling (612) 370-4575.
The Twins became the first team in MLB history to make the playoffs after losing more than 100 games the season before.