Man Convicted In Minneapolis Mechanic’s Beating Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 25-year-old man was convicted of murder Thursday in the January beating and stabbing death of a neighborhood mechanic in Minneapolis.
Rondell Russell Camp had been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 56-year-old Steve Parker Sr. A jury also found Camp guilty of aggravating circumstances in the death, that the killing was cruel and the victim was vulnerable.
Authorities responded to the incident on Jan. 29 on the 3700 block of Aldrich Ave. N. after witnesses saw Camp crawling through an alley screaming and in pain. He told officers there was a dead body in a nearby garage.
Authorities found Parker on the garage floor, and he was pronounced dead. He had several cuts to his head and broken bones in his face. He also had a stab wound on the left side of his neck, under his ear.
The charges state Parker repaired cars in the garage frequently, and there was a loud argument inside the garage before Camp was heard in the alley. Camp told police he drove to Parker’s garage when, in fact, his car was already there.
Camp’s defense team argued that he was acting in self-defense because Parker had a gun. But the gun was on the other side of the garage and had no blood on it, indicating Parker wasn’t holding it when he was attacked.
Sentencing is set for Oct. 23, and Camp faces up to 40 years in prison.