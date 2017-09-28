Police: Student Bicyclist Hit By Car Near Shakopee High School

Filed Under: Bicyclist Hit, Shakopee High School, Shakopee Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a high school student on a bike was injured Thursday morning after being hit by a car on their way to school in the southwest metro.

Police say the incident happened on 17th avenue near Shakopee High School. A student bicyclist was passing in front of a vehicle when they were hit. The student suffered a leg injury, and minor scrapes and bruises.

Shakopee police are reminding drivers to use caution near schools. Pedestrians and cyclists should also use caution, stay in crosswalks and look both ways when crossing the street.

Police say Shakopee city officials are working with Scott County and school district officials to address the crossing areas on 17th Avenue, which is owned by the county.

