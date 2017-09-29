More Construction Chaos As 35W Closes This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite the summer being over, road construction continues to be a major factor in the metro. And a closure this weekend could create big headaches for drivers.
Interstate 35W between Minneapolis and Highway 62 will shut down Friday night. This despite the Twins, Gopher football team and Vikings all having home games, plus the Twin Cities Marathon.
This portion of road will be closed for the next two weekends. The entire project is expected to last four and a half years.
Earlier this week, MnDOT told WCCO the closure is needed to safely get work done. The department urges drivers to use the alternate routes and plan ahead.