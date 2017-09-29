4 Things To Know: Puerto Rico, Twin Cities Marathon & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Friday.
Aid Headed To Puerto Rico
The White House says it’s doing all it can to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria. Three-star Army General Jeffrey Buchanan has been dispatched to the island to head up the federal recovery effort. The U.S. Navy’s hospital ship “Comfort” is also headed there to help.
Tom Price Apologizes For Using Chartered Flights
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has apologized for using chartered flights instead of commercial airlines. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump told reporters he was “looking into” the secretary’s spending of taxpayers’ money. Price’s office says he’s writing a check for $52,000 to reimburse the government for the cost of his seat on those flights.
Twin Cities Marathon This Weekend
Runners are carb-loading ahead of this weekend’s Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. The expo opens at 11 Friday morning at Saint Paul RiverCentre. That’s where runners can pick up their packets and gear if they need it. The 5 and 10K runs are Saturday morning. The 10 mile race and full marathon are on Sunday.
Game 3: Lynx Vs. Sparks
Lynx fever rages on as the team plays game three of the WNBA Finals. The series is now moved to Los Angeles. The Lynx and the Sparks are tied at one game a piece. Tip off is Friday night at 8:00.