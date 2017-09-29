Damaged Section Of Minnehaha Academy To Be Demolished

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — School officials say part of Minnehaha Academy‘s Upper School campus is set to be demolished in the coming weeks.
According to a letter from the school’s president and board chair, the entire core of the campus was so badly shaken by an explosion that the section must be destroyed. This includes the 1912 and 1922 buildings, the link between them and the STEM lab.
The demolition will take months to complete. Officials say the gymnasium and the fine arts wings survived with minimal damage.
That explosion was caused by a gas leak back in August. Two people were killed and nine others were injured.