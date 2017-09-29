4 Online Tools That Can Help With Your Small Business Taxes



As a small business owner, you’ve got enough to worry about. Instead of stressing out about your taxes, let these online tools help do all the heavy lifting for you. From maximizing your tax deductions to getting tips on managing your payroll withholding taxes, these four online tools will be your new end-of-the-year go-to.





IRS Virtual Small Business Tax Workshop

The IRS Virtual Small Business Tax Workshop is exactly what it sounds like. It is a self-paced, interactive online tax information training tool created to help small business owners navigate and understand their tax obligations year-round. The workshop includes nine lessons that cover important topics, such as federal tax obligations for new business owners, tips on how to set up and run your own business, and a step-by-step guide on how to manage payroll withholding.

IRS Small Business Calendar

Navigating the tax year is a pain, even more so if you’re a business owner, which is why the free IRS Calendar for Business and Self-Employed is the perfect tool to keep your dates in check. Available as an online or desktop application, the calendar marks important business tax dates and reminders. The calendar is also automatically updated each year, so you’ll never be out of the loop.

TurboTax

TurboTax is a well-known, easy-to-use online tax software designed specifically for self-employed tax payers and small-business owners. TurboTax gives users the option to find industry-specific deductions as well as track their audit risk. If your business is new, TurboTax will display which startup costs, if any, can be deducted. TurboTax also makes it easy for preexisting business owners by allowing them to import their tax information from previous years. If you’re a loyal QuickBooks user, TurboTax will import your income and expense information for you.

H&R Block

Like TurboTax, H&R Block is another easy-to-use, online tax software for small business owners. H&R supports most tax forms and promises accurate tax calculations, so you’re almost guaranteed to get your maximum tax refund. H&R Block also has several retail locations throughout the country, so if you’re unsure about something, you can stop in and speak with a real person instead of a computer.





This article was written by Tabitha Shiflett for CBS Small Business Pulse

