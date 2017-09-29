Wisconsin Teen In Slender Man Stabbing Case Due In Court

Filed Under: Morgan Geyser, Slender Man, Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate to please the fictitious horror character Slender Man is due in court for a hearing ahead of her trial.

Fifteen-year-old Morgan Geyser has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack on Payton Leutner in Waukesha.

All three girls were 12 at the time.

Geyser’s co-defendant, Anissa Weier, pleaded guilty in the case last month and a jury later concluded she was mentally ill at the time of the crime. She faces at least three years in a mental hospital when she is sentenced later this year.

Geyser’s trial is scheduled to start Oct. 16.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch