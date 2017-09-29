Families Enjoy Fall Festivities At Lake Elmo Farm For #Top10WxDay

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a near perfect day to celebrate one of the first Top 10 Weather Days of the fall.

One of the best places to spend a Top 10 Weather Day, for some, is on a farm.

“Last weekend was a little too hot this is perfect for families,” said Eileen Bergmann, owner of Country Sun Farms in Lake Elmo.

Bergmann says she knows it’s a Top 10 Weather Day by the number of young people out, enjoying all their farm has to offer.

“We offer hayrides, we have a silly string area, we have a corn pit, we have a corn maze, we have gem mining,” she said.

Country Sun Farms also has lots of sunlight and room to run and enjoy one of the best days of fall so far.

“To be almost October and have the sun out and not even need a jacket it’s wonderful,” Kim Lund said.

Lund brought her children to Country Sun Farms because it was just too nice to sit inside.

“We just love to come out here and enjoy the corn pit and the free petting zoo,” she said. “Kids can run around in the great weather.”

The great weather is responsible for huge smiles — it’s a day of fun in the sun.

“I think my favorite part is the goats, because they’re cute,” said 6-year-old Becca.

Whether its feeding the animals or riding a tractor, there’s lots to do on this Top 10 Weather Day at County Sun Farms.

“They have a huge corn pit in there the kids can play in the corn pit,” said Tiffany Keller.

The corn pit was a big hit for all — it’s where friends are made.

And let’s not forget the pumpkins, because there is nothing better than picking a sun-kissed pumpkin on a near perfect fall day.