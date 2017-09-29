Witness Of Triple-Fatal Plane Crash Heard Engine ‘Screaming’

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A preliminary report from federal investigators says a witness who heard the crash of a small plane near Thief River Falls last week that killed three men from Wyoming could hear its engine “screaming” before he heard the impact.
The report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the three were killed shortly after the single-engine Cessna took off from Thief River Falls on a flight to Rawlins, Wyoming.
The NTSB says a hotel employee who drove the three men to the airport said the passengers had expressed concern about turbulence that was expected during the flight.
The pilot, 69-year-old Moy Wing, 27-year-old Brian Duke and 26-year-old Zach Ostertag died when the plane went down in a farm field Sept. 23. Thief River Falls is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) from the Canadian border.
