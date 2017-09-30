‘Monster Mash’ Fundraiser Held For Fallen Wayzata Police Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several businesses and organizations came together today to host a fundraiser for the family of a police officer killed in the line of duty.
A “Monster Mash” was held in Plymouth in honor of Wayzata Police Officer Bill Mathews. The event featured pumpkin picking, food samples, tours of emergency vehicles, a car wash and more. Tickets sold for $10. Those in attendance were also encouraged to wear costumes.
The money raised at the event will go to the Officer Mathews memorial fund. Mathews died earlier this month when a driver hit him as he was clearing debris along Highway 12. He leaves behind a wife and a son.