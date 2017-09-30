‘People Should Help Other People’: Twins Doing Their Part For Puerto Rico

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins are taking donations at this weekend’s games to benefit Puerto Rico.

Four of the team’s players are from the island.

The Minnesota Twins Wives Organization is using game time to help the people in need, collecting goods and money at this weekend’s games to be shipped to Puerto Rico as soon as possible.

Players will sign autographs and meet fans who give to the cause.

Designated hitter and first baseman Kennys Vargas is one of four players from Puerto Rico.

“It’s been hard, it’s been very sad to see the island the way it is now,” Vargas said. “We’re here, obviously we have to do our job but we are doing it with heavy hearts in that the island is suffering so much and we are trying to play every single game for them.”

His hometown of San Juan is at the center of much destruction from hurricane Maria.

Food, fuel, and even water have been hard to come by for days on the island.

“Whether you are American or you’re from another country, it shouldn’t matter,” Vargas said. “People should help other people.”

