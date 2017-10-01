4 Things To Know: TC Marathon, OJ Simpson, Vikings & Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

Number One: O.J. Simpson Is Free

He got out of jail at 12:08 a.m. Sunday.

A prison spokeswoman said she didn’t know where Simpson was going.

The former football legend served nine years for a botched hotel-room heist in Las Vegas.

Number Two: Twin Cities Marathon

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon starts at 8 a.m.

Runners start in Minneapolis near U.S. Bank Stadium.

The course winds around the Chain of Lakes.

The Finish Line is at the State Capitol.

Number Three: Vikings Vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Case Keenum will be the Vikings starting quarterback. Sam Bradford will be missing his third game because of a knee injury.

Both teams have won two games and lost one this season.

Number Four: Lynx To Play Game Four

The Minnesota Lynx play Game Four of the WNBA Finals at 7:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.

The Lynx are down 2-1 in this series.

So if they lose, the Los Angeles Sparks will be the WNBA Champions.