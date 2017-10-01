Angie Craig Pushes Higher Education In 2018 Bid For Congress

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — DFL politician Angie Craig has officially announced her plan to run for Congress in 2018.
On Sunday, Craig introduced her campaign for Minnesota’s second Congressional District with a rally and town hall. These were held at the Diamondhead Education Center in Burnsville.
She touched on some of the issues she’ll be pushing during her campaign. One of these is higher education.
“We’re going to talk about two years. Two years post-secondary. Two years, you either get your associates degree at a state college, a good state college like I went to, or a community college, or you get a certificate to do the jobs of the future,” Craig said. “And guess what — the Buffet rule pays for it. The Buffet rule pays for it, we’ve got to think beyond high school and college.”
Craig will be challenging long-time opponent and Republican Jason Lewis. She lost the district election to Lewis back in 2016.