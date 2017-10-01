Angie Craig Pushes Higher Education In 2018 Bid For Congress

Filed Under: 2018 Congressional Bid, Angie Craig, Higher Education, Jason Lewis

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — DFL politician Angie Craig has officially announced her plan to run for Congress in 2018.

On Sunday, Craig introduced her campaign for Minnesota’s second Congressional District with a rally and town hall. These were held at the Diamondhead Education Center in Burnsville.

She touched on some of the issues she’ll be pushing during her campaign. One of these is higher education.

“We’re going to talk about two years. Two years post-secondary. Two years, you either get your associates degree at a state college, a good state college like I went to, or a community college, or you get a certificate to do the jobs of the future,” Craig said. “And guess what — the Buffet rule pays for it. The Buffet rule pays for it, we’ve got to think beyond high school and college.”

Craig will be challenging long-time opponent and Republican Jason Lewis. She lost the district election to Lewis back in 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch