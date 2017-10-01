Officials ID North Dakota Man Shot After Police Chase

AUDUBON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the North Dakota man who was shot by sheriff’s deputies after a chase in western Minnesota.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 55-year-old Dean Robert Minnerath of West Fargo was being treated at a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
The agency says Becker County sheriff’s Sgt. Dan May and Deputy Daran Borth are on standard administrative leave.
The deputies were responding to a 911 call Thursday night about someone threatening to kill people. That led to a chase that ended when the State Patrol put down “stop sticks” that disabled the suspect’s vehicle.
The two deputies shot Minnerath when he got out of the vehicle armed with a rifle.
No officers were wearing body cameras, but squad car cameras may have captured portions of the incident.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)