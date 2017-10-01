Coalition Of Minnesota Puerto Ricans Helping Hurricane Maria Victims

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans have been busy finding ways to help the people of Puerto Rico.

Sunday morning, the Coalition of Puerto Ricans in Minnesota met at El Colegio High School in Minneapolis. The group packed food and supplies that will be delivered to the hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The school is a collection site for people who want to donate items.

“This is an ongoing effort. As you know Puerto Rico has been devastated by the hurricane, it will take six months to regain power throughout the island. So there are people in dire need of products,” Tamara Ramirez-Torres with the Coalition of Puerto Ricans said.

The group is also spreading the word that the St. Paul Foundation is raising money to help in the hurricane relief effort. Donations of $250 are being matched through Oct. 19.

