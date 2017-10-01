Expect A Soggy Start To The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a beautiful start to the weekend, we had a damp and soggy Sunday and it definitely felt more like fall.
Much of Minnesota saw rain for the middle part of Sunday as temperatures hovered around 60 degrees, and it didn’t get much warmer after the showers cleared. If they’re not already, we should get our fall coats and umbrellas out for the start of this week.
Rain, which could be heavy at times, is expected across the state overnight Sunday into Monday. We should have high temperatures in the low 70s Monday, with showers off and on most of the day. Heavier rain is expected late Monday night into Tuesday. Some parts of Minnesota could see a few inches of rain by the end of Tuesday.
Things finally dry up by Wednesday as sun is back in the forecast, with temperatures in the 60s.