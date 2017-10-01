For 2nd Week, Vikings Lock Arms During National Anthem

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the second week in a row, the Minnesota Vikings locked arms during the national anthem.

Before the Sunday game against the Detroit Lions, the Vikings players and management were unified, standing with arms locked while “The Star-Spangled Banner” was sung.

(credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

On the opposing sideline, most Lions players also stood with arms locked, although two players took a knee.

Last week, President Donald Trump condemned the players who took a knee during the national anthem. The NFL and the Vikings organization responded, defending players’ right to free expression.

“We are proud of our players, coaches and staff for the important role they play in our community, and we fully support their constitutional right to respectfully and peacefully express their beliefs,” Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf said in a statement.

