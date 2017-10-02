4 Things To Know: Las Vegas Shooting, O.J. Released & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about from Monday, Oct. 2. They include the latest in rescue efforts in Puerto Rico, and the communications between North Korea and the United States.

Mass Shooting Called Worst In Modern U.S. History

More than 50 are dead and more than 200 injured after a man opened fire on outdoor concert. The suspected shooter has been identified as 64 year old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada, about an hour-and-15 minutes from where the shooting happened. He is dead, authorities said. Police tell CBS News the man had been living in a retirement community and hadn’t had any run-ins with law enforcement. The sheriff says they believe Paddock acted as a “lone wolf.” Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when they heard what sounded like rapid machine gun fire.

Trump Dedicates Golf Tourney To Hurricane Victims

President Donald Trump describes Puerto Rico’s hurricane recovery as being “under really great control.” The president made the comment as he was dedicating the President’s Cup golf trophy to the people of Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida — all still recovering from devastating hurricanes. President Trump also called some of those who question his administration’s commitment to Puerto Rico “politically motivated ingrates.”

Trump, Tillerson At Odds Over North Korea

The president and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are sending mixed signals on North Korea. Tillerson say the U.S. is keeping channels with North Korea open and gauging Pyongyang’s willingness to talk. Trump tweets Tillerson is “wasting his time” trying to negotiate.

O.K. Simpson Released From Prison

O.J. Simpson was set free from a Nevada prison Sunday after serving nine years for armed robbery. The 70-year-old had said during his parole hearing that he’d like to move back to Florida. But according to a parole official, he will stay in Las Vegas for now.