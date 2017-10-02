LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: LIVE Coverage | 50+ Casualties  | MN Politicians Respond | BUZ’N Worker Recounts Shooting

Man Who Killed Adrian Peterson’s Son Taking Case To High Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The case of a man serving life in prison for killing the 2-year-old son of NFL running back Adrian Peterson in South Dakota is going before the state Supreme Court.

Joseph Patterson was convicted in September 2015 of second-degree murder in the October 2013 death of Tyrese Ruffin, the son of Patterson’s girlfriend and Peterson.

Patterson appealed, and the Argus Leader reports the state Supreme Court will decide whether his jury trial was mishandled. Attorney arguments are scheduled Monday on several questions, including whether the trial court prejudiced the jury by allowing prosecutors to mention certain information.

Peterson was a longtime member of the Minnesota Vikings. He now plays for the New Orleans Saints.

