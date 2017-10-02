LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: LIVE Coverage | 50+ Casualties  | MN Politicians Respond | BUZ’N Worker Recounts Shooting

SCOTUS Declines To Hear Minnesota Assisted Suicide Case

Filed Under: Assisted Suicide, Suicide, U.S. Supreme Court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of a national group convicted of assisting in the 2007 suicide of a Minnesota woman.

The high court’s decision means the 2015 conviction will stand against Final Exit Network Inc., which was found guilty of assisting in the suicide of 57-year-old Doreen Dunn, of Apple Valley. She took her own life with advice from the group after a decade of chronic pain. The group was fined $30,000 and ordered to pay funeral expenses.

Florida-based Final Exit Network argued that Minnesota’s law making it a crime to help other people kill themselves violates the freedom of speech.

But Minnesota’s appellate courts disagreed, saying the state’s assisted-suicide law is constitutional and that “assisting” suicide can include speech instructing another person on methods.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch