Las Vegas Mass Shooting: What We Know So Far

(CBS Local) — Here is what we know so far about the mass shooting overnight in Las Vegas.

Developments are fluid and subject to change.

1) At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 sent to local hospitals after the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. It is the deadliest such shooting in U.S. history. Jason Aldean was performing at the time of the shooting.

2) The suspected gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, fired multiple rounds from an upper floor room at the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel. He was found dead at the scene with as many as 10 firearms. According to published reports, Paddock committed suicide. His motive has not yet been determined. CBS News reports, Paddock was known to law enforcement and had a criminal history. Further details were not immediately available.

3) The U.S. Homeland Security Department says there is no “specific credible threat” involving other public venues.

4) President Trump extended sympathies to the victims and their families.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

5) One concert-goer, Gail Davis, described the scene and how a local police officer saved her life. “He was like my guardian angel,” she said.

6) Aldean, along with many other country music stars, posted reactions on social media.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

[H/T: CBS Chicago]