Maple Grove Man Sentenced To 17 Years For Shooting Girlfriend In Face

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A judge sentenced a Maple Grove man to 17 years in prison Friday for shooting his girlfriend in the face.
Fifty-three-year-old Mitchell John Antil pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault for shooting his girlfriend last October, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
The criminal complaint states neighbors called 911 on Oct. 1, 2016 after hearing gunshots from a house in the 9100 block of Comstock Lane. One neighbor saw a woman run from the house and say “Mitch shot me” before falling to the ground.
Another 911 call came from inside the house. Antil told 911 he shot his girlfriend in the head and heart. Police surrounded the house and saw him through the window holding a shotgun.
In an interview after his arrest, Antil told police he knew what he was doing and wanted to kill his girlfriend.
The victim told the court she has had eight surgeries and has suffered great mental and physical distress as a result of the incident.
Antil’s was sentenced to 206 months based on the particular cruelty of the crime, Freeman’s office said. The judge believed the shooting was not impulsive and the victim could well have died from the shooting.