‘Probably Won’t Be Going Back’: Mpls. Woman’s 1st Vegas Trip Takes Tragic Turn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shelby Henderson, of Minneapolis, was excited for her first trip to Las Vegas but her feelings about the city have changed after she survived the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“I can assure you I probably won’t be going back,” she said. “First time there probably is gonna be my last.”

Henderson said she went to Las Vegas with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend after they won tickets to the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. She said she was standing to the left of the stage when she started hearing the gunfire.

“Everything changed and it became very real,” she said. “There was like this unified, universal sense like something bad is happening.”

Her group got split up as they all ran for cover. Henderson said she tripped over people and ran over toppled fences before finding herself at a nearby resort.

“Shout out to the very nice Danish couple that housed us and took us in and kept us safe,” she said. “My heart goes out to people that weren’t able to get out. It’s very unfortunate circumstances.”