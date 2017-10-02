Dalvin Cook Out For Season With Torn ACL

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The worst fear for the Minnesota Vikings and their fans has become reality as Dalvin Cook suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Cook had an MRI on Monday, which confirmed he has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season. Cook had 13 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the Lions.
Cook’s knee appeared to buckle on a rushing attempt during the third quarter, he fumbled and went to the ground in pain. He walked off mostly under his own power, but missed the rest of the game.
Cook was the Vikings’ leading rusher with 354 yards, and averaging nearly five yards per carry. He also became a threat in the pass game and was especially effective picking up blitzes.
The injury means Minnesota’s running back duties will be split between Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon. Zimmer didn’t rule out that the Vikings would go outside the organization to find another running back option.
