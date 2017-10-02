October Festivities In Minnesota

By Amy Rea

Fall foliage, apples and pumpkins, Halloween—the weather is changing, and so is the nature of the festivals. There’s a lot happening around the state in October. It’s a prime time for art festivals, many of which are in scenic towns sure to be surrounded by fall colors. Don’t forget to check the Minnesota Historical Society’s event page; they’ve always got something interesting going on.

St. Paul

Twin Cities Oktoberfest

Oct. 6-7

Held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, this is your chance to replicate the traditional German autumn celebration with live music and entertainment, dancing, games–and of course, plenty of beer.

New Ulm

Oktoberfest

Oct. 6-7, 13-14

This little town with rich German heritage celebrates each October with tons of good German food and music, parades, and open-house tours of the Schell Brewery, the Wanda Gag House, the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame, and the Morgan Creek Winery.

South St. Paul

On the Road Again Festival

Oct. 7

Southview Boulevard is home to this annual festival, which includes a petting zoo, rides, flea market, car show—and booya competition.

Albert Lea

Big Island Rendezvous and Festival

Oct. 7-8

An enormous re-enactment of life in early America, including food, music, and demonstrations of early American crafts.

Shakopee

ValleySCARE

Fri-Sun each weekend in October, also Oct. 19

Valleyfair turns into ValleySCARE in October. Sat-Sun during daylight hours, bring the young ones for the gentle Great Pumpkin Fest, while the Fri-Sat evening hours ramp up the terror with Halloween Haunt: rides, haunted mazes, and more.

Duluth

Haunted Ship Tours

Open several dates in October, click above for details

For October, the William A. Irvin isn’t just a historical ship—it’s a haunted ship, complete with its own Maze of Terror.

Bloomington

Fall Color Chairlift Rides

Oct. 6-7

View fall colors and the rise of the full moon by enjoying a scenic ride on the chairlifts at Hyland Ski Reserve. Live music and food available as well.

Anoka

Halloween Capital of the World

Oct. 8-30

Is Anoka really the Halloween capital of the world? Does it matter? With parades, costume contests, bingo, wine tastings, medallion hunt, pumpkin-carving and house-decorating contests, the city of Anoka does get into the spirit.

Minneapolis

Twin Cities Book Festival

Oct. 14

Book readings and signings, book sales, and vendors selling all things book. This year’s authors include Lesley Nneka Arimah, Heid Erdrich, Sen. Al Franken, and Cory Doctorow, among many others. Bring a big, durable totebag for your purchases. Maybe I’ll see you there.

St. Paul

Shadows & Spirits of the Capitol

Oct. 19-21, 26-28

Pre-Halloween evening tours of the Capitol, which will be lit similarly to its early days, where “ghosts” of the past tell visitors stories about the Capitol’s history.

Grand Marais

Moose Madness

Oct. 20-22

Moose poetry contests, moose comic contests, a moose medallion hunt, scavenger hunts, arts activities for the young and old, food, music, and of course one of the most scenic spots in Minnesota.

Apple Valley

HallZOOween

Oct. 31

Music, crafts, treats, Scarecrow Alley—a jolly good way for the little ones to ease into trick-or-treating routines. Note: This is a Zoo member-only event, so if you’re not yet a member, you’ll need to sign up.

