October Tornadoes Possible As Storms Look To Roll Over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a morning of rain, storms threaten to lash Minnesota Monday night with hail, strong winds and even tornadoes.
The National Weather Service says much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, is under a marginal risk for severe weather.
A couple severe storms with large hail possible this p.m., along with heavy rainfall. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/yvEhDLAEl2
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 2, 2017
WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman says that after a brief noontime clearing, stormclouds will move into the state in the afternoon. Initial concerns will be strong winds, hail and heavy rain.
Tornadoes are possible, but unlikely.
As the evening continues, stormclouds will rumble over the state, moving north.
Along with the threat of hail and wind damage, there’s also a chance of flash flooding in central and northeast Minnesota.
Looking ahead, the stormclouds will move out of the state Tuesday morning. The next chance of rain looks to be Friday.