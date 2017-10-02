LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: LIVE Coverage | 50+ Casualties  | MN Politicians Respond | BUZ’N Worker Recounts Shooting

October Tornadoes Possible As Storms Look To Roll Over Minnesota

Filed Under: Severe Weather, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a morning of rain, storms threaten to lash Minnesota Monday night with hail, strong winds and even tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman says that after a brief noontime clearing, stormclouds will move into the state in the afternoon. Initial concerns will be strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

Tornadoes are possible, but unlikely.

As the evening continues, stormclouds will rumble over the state, moving north.

Along with the threat of hail and wind damage, there’s also a chance of flash flooding in central and northeast Minnesota.

Looking ahead, the stormclouds will move out of the state Tuesday morning. The next chance of rain looks to be Friday.

