LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: LIVE Coverage | 50+ Casualties  | MN Politicians Respond | BUZ’N Worker Recounts Shooting

Wild’s Parise To Miss At Least 2 Games With Back Injury

Filed Under: Minnesota Wild, Zach Parise

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild will start the regular season without veteran left wing Zach Parise, who has been slowed by a back injury.

General manager Chuck Fletcher said after practice Monday that Parise would not travel to games at Detroit on Thursday and at Carolina on Saturday. Fletcher said Parise was “having a hard time getting over the hump.” The 33-year-old played in no preseason games. The goal is for Parise to practice with the team next week.

The Wild assigned center Luke Kunin to their AHL affiliate Monday and placed defenseman Ryan Murphy on waivers with the intent to assign him to Iowa, reducing their training-camp roster to 22 players. That doesn’t include veteran left wing Daniel Winnik, who’s on a tryout contract.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch