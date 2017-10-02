State Sen. Carla Nelson Announces Run For 1st District Seat

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: LIVE Coverage | 50+ Casualties  | MN Politicians Respond | BUZ’N Worker Recounts Shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A second Republican is running for the U.S. House seat representing southern Minnesota being vacated by Democrat Tim Walz.

State Sen. Carla Nelson of Rochester announced her candidacy for the open 1st District seat Monday.

But Nelson told supporters they would schedule a “rah rah rally” for another day because of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. The Post Bulletin reports she did not say whether she would abide by the party’s endorsement.

Nelson’s entry sets up a showdown with Blue Earth Republican Jim Hagedorn. Hagedorn is making his third straight bid for the seat after narrowly losing to Walz last year.

Walz is running for governor next year. Eight Democrats already have announced they are running for the seat.

Hagedorn says he has the support of several key Republicans.

