Rock Legend Tom Petty Rushed To Hospital In Cardiac Arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rock icon Tom Petty was clinging to life after reportedly being found Sunday night unconscious and in full cardiac arrest.

According to the website TMZ, the 66-year-old musician had no brain activity Monday and was pulled from life support.

While an earlier Los Angeles police report — shared by CBS News — said that Petty had died, it was later clarified that the American music legend was still alive.

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

(2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

Law enforcement officials reportedly told TMZ that emergency crews found Petty in his Malibu home Sunday night not breathing and in full cardiac arrest. The songwriter and multi-instrumentalist was rushed to a hospital, where he was put on life support.

Petty, who was born in Gainesville, Florida, rose to fame in the 1970s with the his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

His star rose even higher in the 1980s with the release of his first solo album, which featured songs like “Free Fallin” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”

Most recently, Petty was touring with the Hearbreakrers. Their last show was on Sept. 25 in Los Angeles.