Mass Shooting In Las Vegas: What We Know

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An evening of fun and music turned into terror as a gunman opened fired at a country music festival in Las Vegas. Now we’re hearing from victims who survived the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“And then we heard, ‘Pop pop pop!’ and it just kept on going, and my husband said, ‘That’s not firecrackers. It sounds like a semi-automatic rifle,” eyewitness Gayle Davis told CBS News.

A gunman inside the Mandalay Bay resort took aim at a crowd of more than 22,000 people attending a country music festival Sunday night.

At least 58 people are dead and more than 500 injured. Police have identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock from Mesquite Nevada.

The horrible contrast couldn’t be more striking — automatic gun fire amid the music of Jason Aldean. He’s seen running off stage as bullets rain down on fans.

Police identified 64-year old Stephen Paddock, from Mesquite Nevada as the lone gunman. Ruling out any foreign terror group.

“This was a cowardly despicable act that I’m very angry about,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said. “Not much we can do about it but we can learn.”

Paddock shot himself before police blew their way into his 32nd floor Mandalay Bay hotel room. His brother struggled for words and, like all, a motive.

“Nothing — no religious affiliation, no political affiliation, he just hung out,” Eric Paddock said.

Investigators found 19 guns in his room where Paddock broke windows with a hammer.

As donors waited hours outside Las Vegas blood banks, President Trump called the shootings “pure evil” – ordering flags to half staff. He’ll visit the city Wednesday.

It’s an incomprehensible mass killing that yet again has a nation grieving beyond words.

His brother said he helped Paddock move into a new home last year and saw no automatic weapons. He, along with law enforcement wants to know where he got them and why he used them.

For a time Monday morning Paddock’s companion was being sought as a person of interest, though that’s no longer the case as she’s out of the country.

While the shooting lasted for eight to 10 minutes, it was smoke from the gunpowder that set off detectors in the hotel room, pinpointing his location to police. We also know that paddock checked into Mandalay Bay last Thursday with at least 15 rifles hidden in his luggage.