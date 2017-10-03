4 Things To Know: Tom Petty Dies, Twins-Yanks Face Off & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Thursday, Sept. 28. They include President Trump’s forthcoming visit to Puerto Rico, and the latest in the investigation following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

59 Dead In Las Vegas Shooting

Investigators are still trying to figure out what motivated 64-year-old Stephen Paddock to open fire on tens of thousands of people at a concert in Las Vegas. At least 59 people died and more than 500 were injured. Police say Paddock carried out the shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel Sunday night before turning the gun on himself.

Trump Heads To Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump will visit Puerto Rico to meet with first responders and victims of Hurricane Maria. The president has faced criticism for what some view as his administration’s slow response to the disaster. Trump also plans to meet with the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands — another area hit hard by recent hurricanes.

Tom Petty Dies At 66

Legendary rock superstar Tom Petty has died. The 66-year-old passed away at UCLA Medical Center Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu. He was known for his hits like “Free Fallin” and “American Girl.” Petty and the Heartbreakers had recently completed a 40th anniversary tour, with a stop in St. Paul in June.

Twins Face Yankees For Wild Card Play-In Game

The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees will battle it out for a spot in the American League Division Series. It’s Minnesota’s first playoff game in seven years. Mark Rosen will have full coverage live from New York tonight at 5, 6 and 10. There’s also a free viewing party at Target Field. Doors open at 6.