‘Making A Murderer’ Defendant Steven Avery Denied New Trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted in the killing of a woman that was the focus of the hit Netflix series “Making a Murderer” has been denied a request for a new trial.

Steven Avery‘s request was rejected Tuesday by a Wisconsin circuit judge. Avery had argued that his conviction in the 2005 death of photographer Teresa Halbach was based on planted evidence and false testimony.

But Sheboygan County Circuit Judge Angela Sutkiewicz said in a ruling Tuesday that Avery failed to establish grounds to warrant a new trial.

Avery was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in Halbach’s death.

The conviction of Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, was overturned last year. A federal appeals court heard arguments in that case last week. He remains in custody.

