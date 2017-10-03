Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix In Minnesota

By Cortney Mohnk
As soon as Labor Day passes, you can be sure the pumpkin-spiced foods roll out again in full force and stick around through the end of autumn. From beverages to main courses to desserts, pumpkin mania is everywhere! Are you one of the many who just can’t get enough of this seasonal sensation? Check out these local businesses that can help you get your pumpkin fix.
Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store
20430 Johnson Memorial Drive
Jordan, MN 55352
It may not be a surprise that you can find a ton of pumpkin-inspired candy at our state’s largest candy store. Jelly beans and huge bags of taffy are just some of the ways to get your fall flavor fix. This sweet shop also sells delicious fresh-baked pumpkin pies and has a wall full of unique sodas, including pumpkin flavored. Around Halloween, crowds also swarm here to load up on the huge selection of inexpensive pumpkins.
Crazi
181 1st St. N.
Winstead, MN 55395
(320) 485-4212
If you’re craving pumpkin in liquid form, head over to Crazi for a dash of it in your coffee or tea. Pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin chai are classic ways to get your fix. Or try the pumpkin pie mocha, which blends pumpkin and coffee with cinnamon, vanilla and white chocolate. The pumpkin crunch bar is a must-do drink, combining pumpkin, toffee nut and marshmallow with coffee. All Crazi’s fall beverages are available hot, cold or blended with ice.
Kowalski’s Markets
8505 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 578-8800
The Kowalski’s family-run local markets are your one-stop shop for all things pumpkin. Pick up items to start your day, like pumpkin spice tea bags or creamer for your coffee, or pumpkin cinnamon granola for breakfast. For a fall-inspired evening meal, take home pumpkin and sage ravioli, maple pumpkin butter for your dinner rolls, and some pumpkin bars with rich cream cheese frosting for dessert. Kowalski’s has 11 metro locations, including Eden Prairie and White Bear Lake.
Breadsmith
3939 W. 50th St.
Edina, MN 55424
(952) 920-2778
Breadsmith’s three neighborhood locations in the Twin Cities bake up delicious pumpkin treats. The pumpkin bread is handmade each day and can be enjoyed with or without walnuts. Pumpkin muffins are served up warm and fresh, also in nut or nut-free varieties. Or try the pumpkin scone drizzled with orange citrus icing – yum!
Golden Fig Fine Foods
790 Grand Ave.
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 602-0144
Golden Fig is a must-stop shop for gourmet cooking ingredients and fun food gifts. For yummy seasonal selections, pick up some pumpkin seed salsa, pumpkin butter or pumpkin spiced caramels. They also carry a harvest bark that infuses pumpkin with white chocolate, dark chocolate and dried cranberries. Make sure to take home their store-made pumpkin pie spice to use in your autumn-inspired recipes.
