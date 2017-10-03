Uptown Might Soon Be Home To Minnesota’s 1st Cat Café

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The cat café that once looked to nestle in Dinkytown is now reportedly well into the process of settling into Uptown.

The Café Meow has signed a lease on 2317 Hennepin Avenue, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports. The location is next to a boutique clothing store and a Pizza Hut.

If built, The Café Meow would be the first cat café in Minnesota, and only one of few in the Midwest.

For years, Danielle Rasmussen and Jessica Burge have tried to bring the cat café concept to the Twin Cities.

Since 2014, they’ll tried to open The Café Meow at various Dinkytown and Lyn-Lake locations, but none worked out.

According to the Business Journal, the entire enterprise nearly collapsed several months ago when a major investor backed out.

But after detailing the loss on social media, a number of small investors stepped up, pledging nearly $100,000.

While the lease has been signed, the business still needs to submit a food plan and apply for a business-license review, the Business Journal reports.

If finished, The Café Meow will have two areas: the café and the cat space. The two must be kept separate due to city regulations.

The idea is that guests could pop in for a coffee and then enjoy it in the company of friendly cats, many of which will be up for adoption through local shelters.

The cat café concept was made popular in Japan, and they began opening a few years ago on the U.S. coasts.

The Business Journal reports that a Café Meow Kickstarter campaign raised nearly $17,000 last year. Another fundraising campaign will likely be held this year to cover construction costs.