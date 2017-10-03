Attorney: Denny Hecker Living In Downtown Minneapolis Halfway House

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former, well-known Minnesota car dealer who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud is out of prison.
Denny Hecker‘s former bankruptcy attorney, Barbara May, says he’s living in a halfway house in downtown Minneapolis. May says Hecker is scheduled to move out of the residence on Oct. 5.
Hecker went from living a luxurious lifestyle to a life behind bars. In 2010, the car dealership mogul pleaded guilty to conspiracy for sending forged documents to receive tens of millions of dollars in financing. He also pleaded guilty to fraud for diverting money to conceal it from bankruptcy court.
Hecker’s cars, homes and property were seized and sold off after the conviction.
He’s scheduled to be released in 2018, but nonviolent offenders are often released early as part of the Second Chance Act.